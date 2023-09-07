Abu Dhabi: The 17th edition of the Khalifa Award for Education has been unveiled for the 2023-2024 period.
This edition comprises 10 categories that span both local and Arab levels. The Award’s General Secretariat said these categories encompass exceptional educational figures, general education, education and community outreach, individuals with special needs, innovation in Arabic language teaching, higher education, educational research, children’s educational literature, as well as innovative educational projects and programs.
Early learning award
Furthermore, the General Secretariat has also announced the commencement of the second session of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning. This session includes two main categories: the best research and studies, as well as the best programs, curricula, teaching methodologies, and practices. Applications from candidates in various fields extend from today, 6th September, until 12th January, 2024.
Electronic application
Candidates may apply electronically through the Award’s website (https://khaward.ae/), and the processes of sorting, evaluating, and judging the nominated works are carried out electronically by specialised scientific committees in each of the fields presented.
This came during the conference organised by the General Secretariat of the Award at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi to announce the activities of the 17th session, the fields presented in it, the specific criteria for nomination for each field, and other mechanisms for electronic application of files, in addition to the time plan for this session, applied workshops, and introductory programmes.
The conference was attended by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, member of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education. Dr. Souad Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Award, along with other members of the executive committee, amidst the presence of media representatives and members of the administrative and teaching bodies of educational institutions.