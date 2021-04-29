The new ‘Innovation Platform’ launched by Dubai Police will provide an opportunity to community members to help solve variety of challenges related to policing. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: If you think that you have innovative ideas to solve policing challenges, then you probably stand a chance to win Dh25,000 from Dubai Police.

The new ‘Innovation Platform’ launched by Dubai Police will provide an opportunity to community members to help solve variety of challenges that relate to policing, safety, traffic management, crime prevention and customer happiness.

A specialised innovation committee in Dubai Police will examine the ideas and choose the best innovative ideas for prizes of Dh25,000 each.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that innovative idea is a major pillar in building the future of policing. “Innovation is a major aspect of Dubai Police. It enhances the position and turns challenges into opportunities through the ideas provided by employees and the public,” said Lt General Al Merri during the inauguration of the platform.

The challenges can be found on the Dubai Police website, where participants need to choose the challenge they wish to participate in.

The challenges are — raising awareness on dangers of drugs abuse, reducing traffic accidents involving riders of delivery motorcycles, reducing traffic accidents for public transport and online extortion and cyber bullying.

Each challenge will give a chance to win Dh25,000.

The deadline to submit the ideas is June 26 this year.

Lt Colonel Ibrahim Bin Sabaa Al Merri, Head of Innovation Council in Dubai Police, said that anyone from inside and outside the country can participate and submit their innovative solutions for the challenges. “Anyone can log on to the Dubai Police website and register for participation. We will put challenges and the public will help in finding innovative solutions [for those challenges]. Each winner will get Dh25,000 for an idea,” said Lt Col Ibrahim.