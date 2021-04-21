Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a man who was begging on WhatsApp and on other social media platforms, an official said here on Wednesday.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said the beggar was sending a message to his victims mostly via WhatsApp, claiming that he was jobless and couldn’t afford to pay his rent while supporting a family of nine members.
Col Salem urged community members not to solicit beggars who use social media platforms and other electronic channels for begging — particularly during Ramadan.
“During Ramadan, beggars start asking for help and [try] to gain people’s compassion. Victims should not fall for such scams, as local authorities and charities indeed help the truly needy and provide them with social support or train them for work,” Col Salem explained.
He urged all citizens and residents not to be sympathetic towards beggars and instead donate to official charities. He also asked the public to report beggars to police by calling 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App, or via the E-Crime platform.