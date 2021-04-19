Dubai: A Palestinian visitor has been sentenced for six months in prison for trying to board a flight at Dubai International Airport using a fake Spanish passport.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard the 33-year-old Palestinian man was arrested at Dubai Airport after an official suspected his documents.
In January, an airport employee was checking the boarding documents of passengers, when the defendant showed the fake Spanish passport. The employee suspected the stamps of entry and exits to Dubai. The defendant showed a Spanish ID to the employee but it was fake too.
Bought fake passport in Turkey
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant was trying to leave the country using a fake Spanish passport and ID. The defendant admitted of that he bought the fake passport for 2,000 euros (Dh8,800) from an unknown person in Turkey.
He forged his picture and name on the passport as well as the entry and exit stamps to ease his travel procedures. The court sentenced the defendant to six months in prison to be followed by deportation.