Dubai: An Emirati man who was in shock after his father’s death, slapped an Indian paramedic over alleged dereliction of duty.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 32-year-old Emirati defendant had assaulted the Indian paramedic at Rashid Hospital last September.

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services was summoned to transfer the defendant's father to Rashid Hospital, following a neck injury at his Nad Al Sheba residence.

Later, the defendant’s father passed away and he was told by his sister about alleged negligence by the paramedic. “I was still in shock after being told that my father had passed away. My sister complained about the paramedic’s dereliction of duties. I went to the person who transferred my father to the hospital and slapped her on the face,” the defendant said on record.

Medical reports showed that the female paramedic suffered a buzzing sensation in her left ear and sustained a two per cent permanent disability.

“I was on duty at Rashid Hospital when the defendant came and asked me if I was the one who had transferred the patient. I thought he was asking me about the patient whom I had transferred from Nad Al Sheba, but he slapped me on the face. Others controlled him after that. The left side of my head was in pain due to the assault. I was bleeding from my mouth as well,” the 43-year-old Indian paramedic said on record. “I am still having problems with hearing,” she added.