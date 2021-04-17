Part of the loot recovered from the robbers. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested an Asian gang of nine members, including a woman, for stealing jewellery and cash with more than Dh415,000. The culprits have admitted to the crime.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest the gang formation, after the arrest of the first accused H.A.M. The arrests were made after a report of the theft was made from a house in Sharjah. The investigations that took place after his arrest revealed the rest of the gang members, as they all confessed after their arrest of the details of their different roles in the case.

Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said that the department had received a report from Emirati woman stating that her house was robbed while she was not at home. After her return, she found the outside door was open, and the clasp of the windows of her room and her mother’s room were removed. On checking, she discovered the theft.

Investigations

In light of the report, a team of criminal investigation officers was formed to carry out search and investigation work and collect evidence from the site. As the investigations progressed, the characteristics of the criminal were determined. These matched the specifications of a person with a criminal history and the same criminal method that he followed in previous cases.

Based on these data, the team members were able to arrest the accused inside his home. After searching and inspecting his home, various sums of money and gold jewellery were found. When confronted with the seizures, he admitted that he had stolen several houses. He guided police to his 8 partners. After their arrest, they all confessed to the crime. They elaborated on their different roles in the case, which varied between receiving and disposing of the stolen gold, and receiving the stolen money was transferred abroad. The perpetrators were arrested and referred to the Sharjah Public Prosecution.