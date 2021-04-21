Dubai: Two security guards at a Dubai company have been accused of stealing material and tools worth Dh1.1 million from a construction site. The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the two defendants sold the material to different buyers and escaped. The two defendants switched off their phones and escape ten days ago, before the Dubai-based company discovered the theft.
According to an official employed with the company, the pair sold the construction material while they were guarding the site.
“The guards’ supervisor contacted the first defendant via WhatsApp and the latter admitted to making money from the theft. He even provided the plate number of the buyer’s vehicle and we passed it on to police,” said the 33-year-old Yemeni official.
Dubai Police arrested the buyer who admitted to buying the material from the construction site in Dubai’s Jebel Ali area.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the 26-year-old Nepali and the 37-year-old Indian defendants stole material and tools worth Dh1.1 million from the company. The two defendants are still at large while the buyer was charged with obtaining stolen material.
A verdict is expected on May 25.