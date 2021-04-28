Dubai Police identified the culprits and arrested them within 24 hours. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested 10 Asian men who were fighting with each other , leading to the death of three people and left others seriously wounded.

According to Dubai Police, a financial dispute of Dh5,000 was behind the fight. The men drew knives and hit each other with wooden bats.

The suspects escaped the crime scene but Dubai Police identified and arrested them within 24 hours. The injured were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai Police, said that the Command and Control Centre received an emergency call about a brawl between a group of men in a house at Naif area. “Our patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene to secure the lives of people and investigate the matter. We found three bodies and other three men severely injured," said Brig Al Jallaf. “It was a fight between the culprits where they used knives and wooden bats.”

Dubai Police said that 13 people were involved in the violence act, including the three dead and injured. “Seven suspects managed to flee the scene before our arrival," Al Jallaf added.

Colonel Adel Al Joker, Assistant Director-General for Criminal Research Affairs, said the suspects were identified and brought to justice within 24 hours of the incident. All suspects will be referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal action including the injured people after they receive treatment.

How the suspects arrested in 24 hours

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the efficiency of Dubai Police officers for their quick response and arresting the suspects in less than 24 hours despite leaving the bloodshed scene.

“Dubai Police used latest technologies and Artificial Intelligence in the Data Analysis Center to identify the suspects. The centre helped to reveal the details of the incident and identify the suspects and their locations,” said Maj Gen Al Mansouri.