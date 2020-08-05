Schools can choose the most suitable mode of education in consultation with parents

Sheikh Hamdan with officials at the KHDA headquarters Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Effective approaches that guarantee both optimal standards of safety in schools and the highest quality of education are required to help students resume their educational journey, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came while visiting the offices of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). He was accompanied by the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Director General of KHDA Dr. Abdulla Al Karam briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the Authority’s plans and preparations for the new school year.

Sheikh Hamdan said that innovative measures are required to ensure the seamless delivery of education amid the current global situation. He affirmed that the safety and well-being of students and teachers in schools across the emirate constitute one of the highest priorities of the Dubai Government.

Directions for safety

Sheikh Hamdan issued directives to ensure students and staff across schools in Dubai enjoy the highest benchmarks of safety and protection. He also directed the development of new effective solutions to maximise the benefits of the approach adopted by the UAE in the second half of the last school year to ensure the smooth delivery of education in line with the needs of the future.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about precautionary measures and guidelines that will be implemented in schools reopening for the 2020-2021 academic year. The measures have been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, government authorities and private schools in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan also expressed his confidence in the preparations of the Ministry of Education, KHDA and school managements to provide a safe and positive educational environment.

The plans for the new school year developed by private schools over the last few weeks in consultation with parents have incorporated diverse ideas and creative solutions that enhance the school’s ability to meet student requirements.

Private schools in Dubai have the option to choose an approach suitable to them, depending on the size, location and number of students. Consultations with parents, teachers and students will be key to ensure the best approach.