Dubai: Students in private schools in Dubai can chose to continue with 100 per cent online classes instead of sending them to school when the new academic year starts, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
It follows a similar decision in Abu Dhabi recently to allow school-going children to continue distance learning in the upcoming school term, in response to parental concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said schools can “as a temporary measure” provide distance learning to students whose parents request it.
In a recent circular sent to school principals, KHDA said, “While face-to-face learning remains the preferred education model, we understand that different parents have different views, especially in the first phases of re-opening. As a temporary measure, schools can and should provide 100 per cent distance learning provision in the new academic year to parents who request it. This is intended to help ease parents and children into an eventual return to face-to-face learning.”
It was not immediately clear what period of time “temporary” refers to.
There has not yet been a similar announcement regarding private schools in Sharjah or public schools in the UAE.
UAE schools are reopening from August 30 onwards under safety measures to guard against the coronavirus. Each school will follow its own model for the school day, which includes a full return of students, a daily shift system, split days and a blended model of both on-campus classes and online learning.