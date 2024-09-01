Dubai: Hundreds of illegal residents and visitors thronged the Amnesty centres since morning on Sunday as UAE authorities began waiving millions of dirhams in fines to legalise their status.

In Dubai alone, more than hundred people completed the procedures for legalising their status in the first half an hour, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced.

Amnesty applicants queue up at a GDRFA counter in Al Awir on Sunday. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Men and women started arriving at the amnesty tents arranged at the Al Awir centre of GDRFA to submit their documents and complete the procedures to legalise their status long before the officials stated accepting the documents.

Flags and banners welcoming the amnesty seekers with positive messages dotted the roads to the Al Awir Centre.

Separate tents have been arranged for men and women. Inside the men’s tent, 15 companies offered job opportunities for those who have legalised their status.