Dubai: Hundreds of illegal residents and visitors thronged the Amnesty centres since morning on Sunday as UAE authorities began waiving millions of dirhams in fines to legalise their status.
In Dubai alone, more than hundred people completed the procedures for legalising their status in the first half an hour, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced.
Men and women started arriving at the amnesty tents arranged at the Al Awir centre of GDRFA to submit their documents and complete the procedures to legalise their status long before the officials stated accepting the documents.
Flags and banners welcoming the amnesty seekers with positive messages dotted the roads to the Al Awir Centre.
Separate tents have been arranged for men and women. Inside the men’s tent, 15 companies offered job opportunities for those who have legalised their status.
Director General of GDRFA Dubai General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said the initiative embodies the humanitarian values of the UAE and reflects the human face of the emirate of Dubai and works to establish the values of tolerance and compassion while upholding the principles of respect and the importance of the rule of law.