Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has announced the launch of new humanitarian projects in Chad as well as a $10.25 million contribution to the United Nations aimed at supporting Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in the country. The move underscores the UAE’s dedication to addressing the urgent needs of women and children in the region, with a particular focus on healthcare, psychosocial support, and other essential aid.

The announcement was made during a trip by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister, to Chad on 13th September. The UAE delegation met with Sudanese women refugees affected by the current conflict, Sudanese women civil society leaders, and UN agencies involved in humanitarian support, as well as Fatime Aldjineh Garfa, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Bachar Ali Souleymane, Governor General of Ouaddai Province.

The delegation received a field briefing on the challenges of humanitarian aid distribution in parts of Sudan experiencing conflict and famine and recent improvements in humanitarian aid access.

Fact-finding visits

The delegation also conducted fact-finding visits to humanitarian sites, including a refugee assistance centre and the Abéché Field Hospital constructed by the UAE to provide medical treatment for Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict. The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to understanding and addressing the priorities of the affected communities and ensuring that aid is effectively targeted.

The $10.25 million contribution will be allocated to UN agencies with expertise in providing assistance to women. $3 million will be dedicated to the World Health Organisation for maternal and child health for Sudanese refugees in Chad. $2 million will be contributed to the UN Population Fund for women’s health and sexual-and-gender-based-violence programming for Sudanese refugees in Chad. $250,000 will support the UN World Food Programme’s gender-responsive programming in Chad. $3 million will be provided to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for social cohesion programming between Sudanese refugee women and Chadian women in the host community. $2 million will go to the UN Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which provides direct funding for women-led civil society groups, Wam reported.

Women and children

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “Through this additional contribution, the UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by conflict, especially women and children, who are often the most vulnerable. Our efforts in Chad, alongside our international partners, highlight the UAE’s holistic approach to humanitarian aid — one that prioritises immediate relief while empowering communities for the future. We thank our partners and civil society organisations, and stand ready to continue our support, to ensure that these vital resources reach those in need effectively and swiftly.”

Steadfast commitment

Nusseibeh said: “Our visit to Chad and our $10.25 million contribution reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to addressing the needs of women affected by the Sudan crisis. We are here to ensure that our support is responsive to those directly impacted and to reinforce our ongoing humanitarian efforts. Our approach is centred on listening to women affected by the crisis and ensuring that our aid effectively meets their immediate and longer-term needs.

This funding and our visit highlight the UAE’s dedication to empowering women and supporting regional stability. Without the active participation of women, there will not be sustained peace in Sudan”.

Refugees

Chad, as the largest recipient of Sudanese refugees, has registered 630,752 refugees since April 2023, with 89 per cent being women and children. The UAE greatly appreciates and supports the efforts of the Chadian government to provide a safe refuge for those fleeing conflict in Sudan. The UAE’s visit and funding are critical in addressing the immediate needs of these vulnerable populations.

For his part, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated, “The conflict in Sudan has had a devastating effect on Sudanese women and children. WHO thanks the United Arab Emirates for its support, which will enable WHO to continue to provide maternal and child health services for Sudanese refugees in Chad. We must continue to work together to protect and safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable.”

Conflict in Sudan

Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, said: “Women and girls continue to bear the brunt of the conflict unfolding in Sudan. They are forced to flee their homes and find safety in neighbouring countries, where women-led civil society organisations are driving efforts to protect and support them. These local groups provide essential services and livelihood support, as well as food, shelter and safety. The United Nations Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund is an effective localisation tool rapidly channelling funding to local women’s organisations on the front lines. As the proud host of the WPHF Secretariat, UN Women welcomes the United Arab Emirates first and substantial contribution to the Fund in support of women-led civil society organisations in Chad.”

Sexual violence

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Natalia Kanem said: “Sexual violence in conflict is a war crime that terrorises communities and undermines the health, dignity, and autonomy of survivors. Sudanese women and girls who have taken refuge in Chad urgently need unimpeded and safe access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence services. Every day, UNFPA helps to heal survivors of unacceptable acts of violence. We are grateful for this UAE contribution, which will enable us to reach even more women with the care and support they need. It is time for the fighting to stop.”

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said, “We are grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their financial contribution, and we appeal to all our donors to urgently mobilise the funds needed to help Sudanese people fleeing into Chad. Refugees from Sudan, and particularly women and girls, endure the compounded challenges of war and displacement. Every contribution will positively impact their lives, helping refugees not just survive but thrive.”

One million refugees

Chad’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator François Batalingaya said: “We express our deep appreciation for the UAE’s generous commitment of $10.25 million, as well as their unwavering support for Chad in hosting over one million refugees. It is crucial when our partners engage directly on the ground, witnessing the situation first-hand and, as the UAE did today, listening to the voices of refugee women themselves. This demonstrates a meaningful dedication to addressing the urgent needs of those affected.”

Leading contributor