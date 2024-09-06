Dubai: The Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) in Dubai has announced that it has received a donation of Dh1.2million which will provide assistance to needy groups and humanitarian cases facing financial difficulties in rental disputes and judicial rulings issued by the centre, extending over the course of a full year.

The donation was received from Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari as part of the Yad Al Khair Committee initiative, the RDC said in a press release.

The centre stressed that, despite its role as a law enforcement entity, it considers the social dimension of individuals when issuing rulings. Humanitarian cases deserving of assistance are carefully reviewed to understand their circumstances and provide support through coordination with social organisations. Additionally, benevolent business people often reach out to the centre personally, aiming to contribute to assisting these cases.

Supporting the most vulnerable

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of RDC in Dubai, expressed profound appreciation for this humanitarian support. He praised the significant role that donors play in enhancing social solidarity and removing burdens for those in financial difficulty, which reinforces community responsibility and humanitarian work.

He stated: “Yad Al Khair Committee represents one of the most important initiatives launched by the centre to promote a spirit of solidarity and social cohesion and to emphasise the importance of cooperation among community members. Supporting the most vulnerable is part of our mission. Just as we follow the principles of integrity and justice in handling all rental disputes to regulate the real estate market, we also aim to resolve rental disputes for all segments of society, including those in financial hardship. Our goal is to assist as many needy and affected individuals as possible, thereby achieving stability in landlord-tenant relationships and ensuring the sustainability of the real estate environment in Dubai.”

Supporting community

He added: “Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari’s repeated contributions and continuous efforts to assist those in need and alleviate their hardships at our centre reflect his commitment to supporting the community. They highlight the role individuals play in making a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for his support of ‘Yad Al Khair Committee.’”

“We will continue to focus on enhancing humanitarian work and collaborating with all partners from both the public and private sectors to reinforce and support the leadership’s pioneering efforts in instilling this culture within the community. We are fully confident that this humanitarian aid will significantly contribute to achieving the goals of Yad Al Khair Committee.”

Social stability