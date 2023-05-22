In a astatement issued to the press, it said the less time spent working, the more an insured individual is prone to losing various insurance benefits, such as not receiving their aspired retirement pension. To further rectify the situation, a retirement pension is granted to government sector employees based on the average contribution calculation salary for the last three years of service, while in the private sector it is calculated for the last five years of service or on the entire contribution period, if that period is less than five years. Having said that, if an insured person spends 20 years in service, he/she receives a pension at the rate of 70 per cent of the average contribution calculation salary. A 20-year service period provides minimal insurance limits, which the GPSSA does “not” advise an individual to opt for.