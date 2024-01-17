Dubai: UAE journalist Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the UAE Journalists Association has been elected as the President of the newly established Gulf Press Union.
Al Hammadi was elected during the first meeting of the union’s members that took place in Manama on Wednesday, marking the completion of the establishment phase and the official launch of the union.
The Bahrain-based union comprises journalist associations, bodies, and press centres in the six GCC nations. The union’s first meeting was attended by the heads of the GCC journalist associations.
Al Hammadi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the wise leadership of the UAE for the significant support and great attention given to journalists and journalism in the country, emphasising its role in fostering media cooperation between the UAE and other GCC nations.
Al Hammadi also highlighted the continuous support received by the UAE Journalists Association, enabling it to fulfil its national responsibilities effectively. He extended his gratitude to the leadership and people of Bahrain, as well as the Bahrain Journalists Association for their commendable efforts in hosting and ensuring the success of the union’s meetings.