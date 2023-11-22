Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, the Ministry of Human Resource & Emiratisation (MoHRE) will hold the honouring ceremony of the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC) tomorrow.
Emirates Labour Market Award, organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), aims to recognise the efforts of private sector establishments, honouring leading businesspersons and employees, and highlighting successful practices in the UAE labour market.
The annual ceremony will be held to honour the winners across different categories. The award comprises three main categories: The establishments category, which aims to acknowledge leading establishments that have continually managed employment relationships in an exceptional manner; the workforce category, which targets outstanding workers who have served the UAE’s business sector and community; and the business service partners category, which acknowledges companies that support the development of leading labour market practices.
It was in June this year that MoHRE started to accept applications for the inaugural Emirates Labour Market Award. The application window remained open until August 31. Desk and field assessments were conducted in September.