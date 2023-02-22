Dubai: With the participation of several government departments in Dubai, the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) organised a workshop on ‘Dubai, a Woman-Friendly City’, intending to exchange ideas about initiatives that enhance Dubai’s global position as a woman-friendly city.

The workshop came within the framework of the implementation of the strategic plan of DWE 2023-2027, which includes new projects to achieve the vision contained in this strategy, represented in ‘Dubai, a global model for women-friendly cities’.

DWE will provide incubators and accelerators for creative ideas, conduct research and studies that help identify women’s needs and aspirations, ensure the implementation of supportive policies and legislations that contribute to supporting women’s social and professional lives, while enhancing their quality of life and creating attractive future opportunities for them.

During the workshop, the attendees were briefed on a presentation on the project, its goals and strategic directions, the concept of women-friendly cities, and models for these cities worldwide, such as Vienna, Seoul and Montreal, in addition to internationally recognised women-friendly practices.

The presentation also included the existing practices that are available in the UAE, which can be invested in and strengthened through new initiatives that position Dubai amongst women-friendly cities, especially since this goal is in line with the Dubai 2030 plan, which aims to improve the lives of individuals with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The plan aims to improve the quality of life of women in society and enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE.

The concept of women-friendly cities is based on the idea that the city is liveable for women in terms of empowerment, active participation in society and the economy, contributing to decision-making, obtaining equal benefits from services. It also focuses on providing a safe and comfortable environment, harmonising infrastructure and urban planning.

Sustainable approach

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC) and President of DWE, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said that the Dubai Women-Friendly City project aims to integrate a gender perspective in a way that contributes to making Dubai a more inclusive and happier city for living and residence for all members of society in general, and women in particular.

She added that this project comes in light of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding strengthening the role of women in various future development paths. She expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for the support he provides to women and his commitment to enhance their participation in various aspects that lead to development and growth, providing women opportunities to contribute to the economic and social prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikha Manal said: “Support and encouragement is deeply rooted into the UAE’s leadership, and over the past 50 years, women have been empowered to contribute to the successes of the nation which has achieved recognition locally and globally. Today, our leadership wants to further the UAE’s standing by providing a safe and friendly environment for citizens, residents, visitors, to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai as a liveable city, not only for women but for society as a whole.”

She added that the workshop will be the basis for developing an integrated strategy for the Dubai Women-Friendly City project, in cooperation and coordination with the relevant government departments and agencies in Dubai. Sheikha Manal pointed out that the strategy of this plan will be in accordance with the highest international standards and in line with the Dubai Plan 2030, which focuses on promoting prosperity, harnessing the happiness of people, and to empower women in society and the economy.

She explained that the project and its humanitarian and development goals are integrated with projects and programmes that achieve Dubai’s ambition to reach the highest levels of excellence and maintain its position as a symbol of sustainable development in various fields, and also contribute to achieving the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals regarding gender balance and empowerment—all women and girls in the world as well as Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities.

Track record of achievements

Mona Ghanem Al Marri Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of DWE, said that the launch of this new project is a continuation of the achievements of the Dubai Women Establishment under the leadership of Sheikha Manal. She added that today in Dubai and the UAE, there are many practices to advance legislation and continue efforts between government departments that will not only make Dubai a woman-friendly city but also a leading global model for women-friendly cities – which is thanks to the continuous dedicated support provided by the wise leadership of UAE.

Mona Al Marri expressed her thanks to the government departments and the ideas put forward by their female employees during the workshop on what projects, initiatives and services could be focused on to make Dubai a global model for women-friendly cities.

Naeema Ahli, director of Corporate Support Department and Acting CEO of DWE, said the initiative includes various dimensions, such as urban development, social dimension, services, women related legislation and policies, and ensuring the application of global indicators for women’s involvement and participation in society, the economy, the private sector and other related fields, and to ensure optimal implementation of the initiative.