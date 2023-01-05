Sharjah: Dedicated to supporting and empowering women and girls, NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) is celebrating six years of striving to help the next generation reach their full potential. With a strong focus on uplifting and supporting women, NAMA has established a distinctive presence in its efforts to empower women and advocate gender equality.

NAMA has provided social, economic, and professional support to over 2,700 women in 2022 alone, helping them achieve their goals. Six specialised programmes were launched in 2022 across the globe -- in Angola, Bangladesh, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, and the UAE -- to support young girls and adult women.

The organisation’s devotion to women’s affairs continued as NAMA teamed up with the University of Sharjah to award seven research grants to women students and faculty members in STEM, social sciences, and business. These grants provide opportunities for these women to continue their education and develop their research skills, setting them up for future success in their respective fields.

Founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi and under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, NAMA’s initiatives are designed and implemented in partnership with local and global entities. Through its three affiliates – Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), and Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri) – the organisation is making a real difference in the lives of women and girls around the world.

Collaborating to advance gender equality

In collaboration with the Irtiqa platform, launched by NAMA in 2019 with the goal of bringing businesses together to adopt gender mainstreaming practices, as well as promoting gender equity and increasing understanding of the business and social value of including women in the economy, NAMA hosted three workshops in the UAE addressing different aspects of women’s inclusion in the workplace. These workshops provided a platform for businesses to exchange ideas and learn from each other how to make gender equality a strategic priority, how HR can promote gender-inclusive practices in the workplace, and how CSR can advance women’s empowerment in society. The workshops were attended by more than 35 entities from various sectors of the business community and were made possible with the help of strategic partners PwC and Accenture.

In order to help advance gender equality at Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), NAMA provided customised support and advice on how to make the workplace more gender inclusive. NAMA also hosted two networking events for private sector representatives and stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities for women’s inclusion in the private sector. The events were attended by more than 80 representatives from the private sector and provided a space for productive discussions on how to advance gender equality in the workplace.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said: “At NAMA, we are dedicated to empowering and uplifting women through various initiatives and programs that focus on education, career development, and leadership skills. NAMA’s continuous success can be attributed to its strategic action plan with clear objectives and measurable results and I am proud of the impact we have made in the lives of so many women around the world.”

She added: “NAMA will continue its commitment to work towards gender equality and women’s advancement. We recognise the unique challenges and barriers that women face in the workplace and their personal lives and are committed to addressing these issues through our programs and initiatives. We will promote gender inclusion in all areas of life as we believe that women’s voices and perspectives are essential to creating a more just and equitable world. We will work tirelessly to ensure that women have the opportunity to participate and lead at all levels.”