A closed shop in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Faisal Masudi/Gulf News

Dubai: The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy has shut down 19 shops, issued warnings to 165, and imposed penalties on two others for not complying with the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the authority said that out of those inspected, 505 outlets were fully compliant with the rules and regulations.

Inspectors caught the shops flouting the rulesacross a number of malls and commercial business districts markets in the emirate, whose violations were mostly related to face masks and gloves, social distancing, as well as opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited in the market re-opening phase.

While 365 of the high street shops inspected were found to have fully complied, 19 were shut down, and 90 were warned.

The shops that were ordered to close were located in Dubai Marina, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, Al Ras, Sabkha, Al Dhagaya, Warqaa, Bani Yas Square, Qusais, Ras Al Khor, Naif, Khaled bin Al waleed, Um Suqeim, Bastakiya, International City, Awir, Al Fahidi, Port Saeed. The shops were engaged in various activities related to laundry, opticals, tyres, electronics, building materials, studio, advertising and marketing, printing and copy services, tailoring, travel and tourism.

In addition, nine shopping malls in Deira and Bur Dubai were inspected. While 140 outlets in the malls were found to be fully compliant, 75 were warned for not having precautionary measures, such as the use of social distancing stickers. Two were also fined for opening their fitting rooms and for carrying out promotions.

Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as, wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10pm and 6am during the National Disinfection Programme unless otherwise exempted.