Dubai: Dubai Municipality today issued a decision restricting the movement of workers to other emirates.
In a circular released today (Tuesday), the municipality said: “In compliance with Dubai Municipality’s ongoing goal towards the Public Health and Safety of all sectors of the community, especially in the current climate that requires the social cooperation and adherence to the preemptive medical guidelines issued from the official public health authorities, measures must be taken,
The transport of Labor Workers to areas outside of Dubai will be prohibited, as movement will be restricted to the boundaries of the emirate, the purpose of which to restrict the outside entry of workers not residing in Dubai, and to be implemented to date”.