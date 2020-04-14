The transport of workers to areas outside of Dubai will be prohibited

Labourers work at a construction site in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality today issued a decision restricting the movement of workers to other emirates.

In a circular released today (Tuesday), the municipality said: “In compliance with Dubai Municipality’s ongoing goal towards the Public Health and Safety of all sectors of the community, especially in the current climate that requires the social cooperation and adherence to the preemptive medical guidelines issued from the official public health authorities, measures must be taken,