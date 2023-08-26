Dubai: Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality explored the best practices in sewage and rainwater treatment during a visit to Japan.
Al Hajri led a delegation to check various cutting-edge technologies used in sorting waste, converting waste into energy, and recycling. The visit demonstrates the Municipality’s dedication to forge alliances as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with several global organisations.
During the visit, Al Hajri was briefed on the waste management including effective operations and procedures used for waste sorting and recycling in various facilities.
He also visited some of the largest companies and factories in the country that specialise in various fields of waste management and recycling. He further examined the latest public waste bins used in the Japanese cities.
The visit also provided access to some of the best practices in waste water treatment and utilisation of recycled water in the most innovative and cost-effective ways, in addition to Japan’s expertise in digging deep tunnels for waste water and rain drainage.
He emphasised that the purpose of this visit was to learn about the most modern methods in various key fields that can have an impact on Dubai’s infrastructure and development plans.
By doing so, the Municipality aims to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and position the Emirate as a global leader in environmental sustainability, integrated waste management and strategic sanitation projects.
Al Hajri stated: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to staying fully informed on the most significant infrastructure projects around the world, sharing our extensive expertise, utilising the most recent solutions, and adopting the best technologies that advance sustainability in the Emirate.
“We aim to achieve the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, all of which aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, as well as a leader in green development.”