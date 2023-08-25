1 of 10
Flames rise as a wildfire burns on Mount Parnitha, in Athens, Greece, August 24, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Spain's Salma Paralluelo lies on the ground with her medal at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
In this photo taken on August 23, 2023, oyster farmers maneuver their boat at an oyster farm at Qiangjiao town in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang Province.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
In this aerial picture taken on August 21, 2023 vehicles drive through floodwaters following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Thousand Palms, California. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California with record rainfall, shutting down schools, roads and businesses before edging in on Nevada on August 21, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
A man cheering for the successful landing of India's moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A view of suspended chairlift, a day after rescuers pulled seven children and one man to safety, after it became stranded high above a ravine in Battagram, Pakistan August 23, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
A visitor uses outdoor gym bars in Devesa park during the early morning hours, before high temperatures, in Girona, Spain, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Heatwaves may “reduce Southern Europe’s attractiveness as a tourist destination in the longer term or at the very least reduce demand in summer,” according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 10
Sudanese camel herders train animals at dawn, on August 24 2023 in Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff's Office, shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump is accused by District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
A picture taken on August 22, 2023 shows lightning over Mecca's clock tower in Saudi Arabia. Fierce storms closed schools on August 23 the desert kingdom's Mecca region, home to the holy Grand Mosque which was lashed by heavy rains and wind overnight, witnesses said.
Image Credit: AFP