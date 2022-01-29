Dubai: Dubai Maritime City Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has succeeded in re-floating a grounded container ship near Palm Deira in Dubai on Thursday. The ship was heading from Port Khalid in Sharjah to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said that the authority received news about the grounding of container ship ‘Thorswind’ on Thursday morning, adding that urgent meetings were held with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors to expedite the re-floating of the ship, in coordination with Port Rashid.
Sheikh Saeed added that the Dubai Maritime City Authority supervised the process of re-floating the ship without reports of any injuries, leaks in the ship or any side-effects on maritime traffic in the waters of the emirate.
He further said that the ship weighed more than 20,000 tonnes and with a width of 29.8 metres and a length of 183.5 metres. Sheikh Saeed praised the swift action of the Dubai Maritime City Authority team and all the specialised personnel who oversaw the rescue operation until the ship resumed its voyage.