The Royal Navy of Oman’s ship ‘Shabab Oman II’ Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the UAE and Oman share strong brotherly ties under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

The deep relationship between the two countries has resulted in a wide range of collaboration in various spheres, he noted.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to celebrate Oman’s National Day, which reflects the strong bonds and common vision for the future shared by the two nations.

Part of celebrations

His remarks came as he welcomed The Royal Navy of Oman’s ship ‘Shabab Oman II’ as it docked at Dubai Harbour as part of its journey to GCC countries. The ship’s visit is also part of the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman organised by the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event was attended by Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and a number of senior officials.

Floating exhibition

Shabab Oman II will be anchored in the UAE for 10 days, as part of Oman’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. The current tour of the navy ship, which entered service in 2014, is the fifth in the ship’s history. The ship features an exhibition displaying items that have significance in Oman’s history.

Shabab Oman II will also represent Oman at the pavilion of GCC states at Expo 2020 Dubai. The bands of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the RAO’s Sultan of Oman’s Armoured Division will stage musical performances.