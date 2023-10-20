Dubai: Now you can interact with chief of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the metaverse, a virtual representation of a real location where people’s avatars meet, doing away with the need to visit the department.

This advanced AI-driven system allows people to step into the future, where members of the community and officials can interact with each other in the metaverse. Just plug in your Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and connect through smart phones, tablets, laptops or desktop.

Image Credit: Supplied

For "visitors", it provides the opportunity to interact with officials in a meeting room in the metaverse. Also they can visit Amer centre – pick any branch and take a ticket to complete a transaction. In case they need to meet official, the service will divert the service to the conference video call service.

If you have a transaction and they tell you to go back to the administration building, or you have a delayed transaction and you would like to go back to the administration building – we will save time, effort and driving. - Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ghalb Abdullah Al Merri, Director of Science, Data and Artificial Intelligence Departmen

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ghalb Abdullah Al Merri, Director of Science, Data and Artificial Intelligence Department, explained to Gulf News about the latest metaverse project launched during GITEX.

“The project came within the department’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with its customers and involve them in the design and development of services. Metaverse comes within the framework of facilitating the meeting between customers through VR, which brings them together with officers without the need for a personal presence at the department."

Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali | Gulf News

Virtual Reality

Lieutenant Col. Al Merri said: “If you have a transaction and they tell you to go back to the administration building, or you have a delayed transaction and you would like to go back to the administration building – we will save time, effort and driving."

It’s rather simple to use: Download the app on your mobile phone, wear your glasses, and walk around in the building. But first, there is virtual reception desk for help and virtual person in charge will deal with all inquiries.

Or alternatively, the visitor can chek the Amer Center - there are 60 centers in Dubai - and the person can choose any branch, take a ticket and submit his application. In case the customer needs to speak to the officer, the service will be diverted to video call service.

It can also be used for employees, for virtual training or live participation in events and celebrations such as the National Day or other occasions.

So if everyone wants to participate and it is not possible to gather them in one place due to sheer numbers, or the venue is far away, the employee who logs in to the metaverse can use the service and have his or her name appear on the screen with the assigned "seat" for them in the venue. "Whoever enters the metaverse and uses the service – his/her name appears,” the official explained.

High-tech services

He added that the platform is designed provides a different customer experience through the virtual world, which simulates the real world, and ensures the provision of services to suit the lifestyle of the future, in line with the UAE Government’s promise to deliver high-tech services.

Lieutenant Col. Al Merri said the department is using an AI system to monitor and analyze audience feedback and feelings on social media sites.

The agency is using AI systems in issuing and renewing passports, renewing residency, issuing permits. "So 80 per cent of documents we're issuing are now without human interference, while 20 percent of transactions passes through humans includes humanitarian cases, the official said.

A major stop for GITEX visitors

Remarkably, the platform provides the opportunity to pre-registrater for the Smart Gate service.

Visitors can visit the platform at GITEX during the exhibition days, bringing their passport or Emirates ID. The platform showcased the latest updates to the smart gates and smart apps, aiming to provide a higher quality and more efficient service to users.

The GDRFA is passionate about showcasing the vital role of digital technology in improving the quality of life. They are committed to providing state-of-the-art, technology-driven services to achieve excellence in the workplace.

What to see at GITEX GITEX is an international event focused on information and communications technology. This year, it’s being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16 to 20.



The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is actively participating in this prestigious event.

State-of-the-art technology

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said that the Directorate is keen to take part in GITEX every year as part of their efforts to highlight the vital role of digital technology in improving the quality of life, noting that GDRFA committed itself to provide state-of-the-art technology-driven services to achieve excellence in the workplace.

At GITEX 2023, the GDRFA showcases 11 cutting-edge projects, showing its commitment to digital transformation and enhancing services

The platform shines a spotlight on the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, cloud operations, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data science, electronic document systems, and a plethora of AI technologies.

Lieutenant Colonel Expert Khaled Al Falasi, Deputy Assistant Director General for Smart Services, underscores that GITEX presents a unique opportunity for Dubai to demonstrate its technological prowess, further cementing its global status as an innovation hub.

The platform also reviews the latest advancements in smart applications, focusing on delivering convenient, high-quality, and efficient customer services.