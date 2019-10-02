Dubai Garden Glow opened for its fifth season on October 1 Image Credit:

Dubai: More than ten million lights and over 100 structures illuminate the annual light show at Zabeel Park, which is open until June.

This season’s theme is ‘Back to Nature’ and each of the exhibits, lit by energy-saving lightbulbs, mimics this cause with all of the hand-crafted structures made from recycled material decorated in mostly green hues to give visitors the feeling of being closer to nature. As well as the Glow Park, the Dinosaur Park also returns with 100 animatronic dinosaurs, and the Ice Park is back with animals sculptured out of 5,000 tonnes of ice.

New for this season is the Magic Park boasting of 27 different sets of optical illusions, where visitors can stand for selfies against a backdrop of three-dimensional artworks, enabling people to experience art by day and glow by night, as the garden’s vibe transforms after sunset.

Gardern glow after the opening on 1st October PHOTO Cliint Egbert

‘Several new things’

Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajeri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, was given a guided tour of the attractions by the owner of the project, Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, yesterday evening in the presence of Al Hajeri’s children and several officials.

Addressing the media after his tour Al Hajeri said: “The lighting is beautiful and the colours are beautiful. There are several new things to see this year and I encourage everyone to bring their families to experience this growing attraction. I myself have brought my own family and they love it.

“A lot of recycled material has been used, so not only is the garden becoming famous as one of the key attractions of Dubai, but it always carries with it an important message of sustainability and I think it is a sustainable garden.

“All new attractions and new features do well in Dubai and I think the Magic Park will be no different. As a whole, this is one of the most beautiful attractions we have.”

Timings for the park are 4pm to 11pm from Saturdays to Thursdays; and 4pm to 12am on Fridays and public holidays.

People of determination and children under the age of three enter free. Tickets for others are priced at Dh65 for each visitor, including VAT.