Dubai: As schools pause distance learning for the summer break with the promise of returning to classrooms come September, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,took to Twitter with some heartening words, on Thursday.
Acknowledging the tough past few months marked by stringent precautions against the novel coronavirus pandemic, he noted the diligence of pupils across the country. “Dear students, an unprecedented academic year has ended... a test for us all, but we passed. Thank you for your diligence. We thank your parents, dedicated teachers and the @MOEducationUAE team. Have a happy holiday & see you next year in the best of health & success,” he posted.
Along with the message came a 1.33-minute video that shows the tough decisions taken by the UAE to stem the spread of COVID-19. Empty roads, empty school yards and empty playgrounds came along with the news of the novel contagion. However, UAE persevered, using tech to beat the barriers to communication. Thanks to the help of dedicated parents and teachers, the learning would go on.
When schools reopen - and they will soon - they will do so with a set of protocols to keep infection at bay.
The message is clear – UAE’s spirit is indomitable.