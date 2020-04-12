People of Determination can now be screened for coronavirus without leaving the house

Dubai: The UAE on Sunday announced that people of determination will now be able to get screened for coronavirus COVID-19 straight from their homes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the National Program for Home Screening for People of Determination was launched as part of the nation’s precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Today, we launched the National Program for Home Screening for People of Determination, citizens and residents… we continue with the UAE’s precautionary and preventive efforts to confront the spread of the coronavirus. People of determination have built their role in building and development, and God willing, we seek to provide the utmost levels of prevention and health to the UAE community in all its spectrums,” said Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.

Currently, the UAE confirmed the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 3, 736, with 588 recoveries and 20 deaths so far.

The UAE health sector has also called on all individuals suffering from high temperature or any respiratory symptoms, such as colds and coughing, to take these symptoms seriously and go for testing in the nearest centre, and to follow preventive measures including wearing masks and practising social distancing.