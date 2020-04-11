Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: : The UAE has confirmed 376 new cases of COVID-19, while four patients have died and another 170 have recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected through intensified investigation and examination procedures.

All of the new cases are in stable condition and are receiving necessary treatment, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 3, 736, while there have been 588 recoveries and 20 deaths so far.

During the daily press briefing, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed that the UAE health authorities have conducted another 20,000 new COVID-19 tests.

“Thanks to the accelerated investigative and check-up measures, we can detect more cases, quarantine infected ones and contacts, which would help reduce the spread of the virus. Today, we have 13 drive-through COVID-19 testing centres across the UAE, in addition to the several health centers, which receive individuals for screening and examination, Al Hosani underlined.

She emphasised that the obvious increase in number of recoveries is attributed to the nature of the recorded cases, which are mostly simple that recover from the disease symptoms automatically after two to 3 weeks.

Al Hosani highlighted that some preliminary studies have proven the effectiveness of a number of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are already used in the country, in addition to other antiviral drugs.

The effectiveness of these drugs is continuously monitored and is measured by the efficiency to reduce the duration of infection or complications, she added.

Al Hosani made it clear that the UAE has begun using plasma of patients recovered to treat other infected people.

Al Hosani called on all individuals suffering from high temperature or any respiratory symptoms such as colds and coughing to take these symptoms seriously and go for testing in the nearest centre and to follow preventive measures including wearing masks and physical distancing.

Coronavirus victims

She affirmed that coronavirus victims are treated with dignity. They are washed properly according to the Islamic rituals while all preemptive measures are followed by body-washers.