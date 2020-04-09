These are in addition to the existing centre in Zayed Sports City

Dubai: 13 additional COVID-19 test centres are now open across the country in addition to the one in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, SEHA opened 13 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing facilities nationwide within 10 days, in addition to the centre previously opened in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, to ensure the community’s health and safety.