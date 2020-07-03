Abu Dhabi: UAE citizens and residents are now permitted to travel abroad in general, according to the effective precautionary measures in the UAE airports, and depending on fulfilling requirements of destination countries, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.
Citizens and residents can travel to the countries where the national carriers are operating flights to while adhering to precautionary measures specified by the competent health authorities in the state when returning.
In a joint statement, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said that UAE citizens and residents will now be able to travel to destinations where the national carriers are operating flights to according to a classification adopted based on a methodology followed in distributing countries based on several health criteria.
The statement made it clear that the health protocols of travel will be applied according to the country's airports under the current conditions, which depends on a number of major factors, such as public health, required checks from destination countries and upon return, as well as quarantine, and self-monitoring of the health of the passenger, in addition to being fully aware of precautions.