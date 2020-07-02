1 of 8
Fashion designer Anja Gockel wears a face mask at the catwalk during a show to present creations of the 2021 summer collection at Adlon Hotel, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Germany
Berlin-based designer, Anja Gockel, who shows her collection every year at the Berlin Fashion Week, and particularly at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, refused to back down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and went ahead with her own fashion show, when Berlin Fashion Week was moved to Frankfurt.
Image Credit: Reuters
Models wear face masks as they present creations of the 2021 summer collection by designer Anja Gockel at Adlon Hotel, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
The designer hosts her show every year at the luxury hotel in Berlin, and decided that she did not want to change this tradition just because fashion week had moved.
Image Credit: Reuters
The designer showcased her Asuka collection, which translates to the fragrance of tomorrow, along with five designs by Lana Müller.
Image Credit: Reuters
Models present creations "Desert" call by Belarusian designers Alina Loiko and Yuliya Shved during a show at the festival and contest Fashion Mill, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Minsk, Belarus.
Image Credit: Reuters
Models present creations "2033" (teens) by Belarusian designer Anastasiya Kutepova during a show at the festival and contest Fashion Mill, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Minsk, Belarus .
Image Credit: Reuters
Models present creations "Blind Rain" by Belarusian designer Daria Volk during a show at the festival and contest Fashion Mill, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Minsk, Belarus.
Image Credit: Reuters