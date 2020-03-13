For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Stock images

Dubai: The UAE announced on Friday it is activating the remote work system for federal employees from Sunday March 15 for an extendable period of two weeks, as Gulf News had exclusively reported earlier.

The system will remain operational until March 26 initially.

Employees covered under the system include pregnant women, mothers of children under grade nine whose duties do not require their presence in the workplace, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases, immune system dysfunction and respiratory symptoms as well as employees who are 60-year-old and above.

All covered groups were requested to coordinate with the Human Resources Department of their entities to approve their new work system.

The move comes as part of precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to protect the country against COVID-19 and ensure the safety of the community. It is also to support the workflow and its efficiency in the government, taking advantage sophisticated technological infrastructure available.

As part of the new work system, customers are advised to benefit from smart services provided by federal bodies and to reduce personal visits to service centers as much as possible.

Ministries and federal entities are also required to make the most of smart technologies to hold internal and external meetings, in a manner that guarantees performing assigned tasks and responsibilities and the continuity of work in these bodies.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has already set up controls and mechanisms to ensure work efficiency and productivity during the said period, while the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) will deliver necessary infrastructure services to facilitate the remote work system and ensure the security and speed of information.