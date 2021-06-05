Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, with senior officers during an inspection visit at the Bur Dubai Police station. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Bur Dubai Police Station has achieved 99.73 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area, an increase over the year 2019. It has also achieved an average response time for emergencies of four minutes and thirty-five seconds while the target was seven.

These statistics were revealed during an inspection visit to Bur Dubai Police Station carried out by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. Al Marri praised the efforts exerted by the Station’s employees and encouraged them to continue work with high efficiency and effectiveness towards enhancing the security and safety of the emirate.

Criminal records data

During the inspection visit, Al Marri reviewed the statistics of the Criminal Records Department, which received 14,133 criminal reports during the past year. The results showed a decrease in reports against unknown by 39 per cent, as a result of the security programmes implemented by the Station in the area of jurisdiction, as well as the keenness of the officers on duty to swiftly manage with all reports with the aim of maintain the sense of security and safety in the emirate.

After being acquainted with the statistics of the Traffic Registration Section, Al Marri directed the staff to increase awareness campaigns and intensify police patrols in areas where traffic accidents occur at the jurisdiction area, as the Station recorded 22 fatalities.

Dealing with noisy vehicles

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, made a presentation on the results of the traffic campaign regarding noisy vehicles. The statistics showed that the Station confiscated 1,902 vehicles for violating traffic laws and by modifying the engines to increase its speed, causing disturbance for the residents, as well as endangering the lives of other road users.

Al Marri was also briefed on the initiatives that carried out by the Station for employees with the aim of motivating them and putting a smile on their faces, which contributed to a 95.5 per cent increase happiness satisfaction. The Station also provide training courses for 298 employees, while another 480 received incentives and rewards. It is worth noting that the Station’s response rate to correspondence reached 99.89 per cent.