Abu Dhabi: Pope Francis, left, and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, exchange a joint statement on "human fraternity" after an interfaith meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Pope Francis has asserted in the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula that religious leaders have a duty to reject all war and commit themselves to dialogue. AP/PTI Photo(AP2_5_2019_000011B) Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The Muslim Council of Elders launched the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity on Thursday to make sure the objectives of the global Declaration of Human Fraternity are realised, an official said.

Dr Sultan Al Rumaithi, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Elders said, “More than 200 media leaders from across the Arab world will meet in Abu Dhabi from February 3-4 to develop a new media policy or charter to ensure the content published in the Arab media adheres to the Human Fraternity Document, signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in February last year.”

Al Rumaithi said the new charter will not seek to impose new media policies, but will essentially aim to develop a media vision that is based on human fraternity and peaceful co-existence among all peoples of the world.

Also a member of a committee formed last year to implement the Human Fraternity Document, Al Rumaithi added that media leaders will draft and implement the new charter to support and spread the message of the global document.

The Human Fraternity Document was signed in Abu Dhabi last year during the Pope’s visit to the UAE – the first visit to the GCC from the head of the Catholic Church.

It is a joint declaration of efforts to unite humanity and work towards world peace to ensure future generations can live in an atmosphere of mutual respect and healthy coexistence.

Al Rumaithi said the Muslim Council of Elders will later invite media leaders from around the world to join the media convention to foster tolerance, co-operation and coexistence worldwide.

He said the UAE supports all efforts that promote peace and spread the principles of fraternity and peaceful coexistence worldwide.