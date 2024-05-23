Ajman: Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of the Comprehensive City Police Centre in Ajman Police, commended Abdul Fattah Mahmoud Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian expat, for his honesty.
Abdul Fattah returned Dh149,000 that he found at an ATM. He took the money to the Comprehensive City Police Centre and handed it over to the police. Colonel Al Kaabi, in the presence of First Lieutenant Sultan Mohammed Al Naaimi, Director of the Investigation and Criminal Search Department, thanked Abdul Fattah for his honesty and commitment to return the money.
He emphasised that Ajman Police is dedicated to achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, which aims at enhancing security, safety, and public confidence. Abdul Fattah also thanked Ajman Police for honouring him. He said that it was his moral duty to return the money to its rightful owner.