1 of 10
GNEdufair 2024 was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries today. Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis; K.C. Nissar, HR Director, Gulf News; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in the UAE; Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, former Vice President of Zayed University; Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment and Water; Meher Murshed, Executive Editor, Gulf News; Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor to the Office of Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She; and Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Supplements, Contract Publishing and Events Sales Manager, Gulf News were among those present at the inaugural ceremony
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 10
Chief guests Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai; Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai; Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, former Vice President of Zayed University; Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment and Water; and Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor to the Office of Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum with Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Supplements, Contract Publishing and Events, Gulf News, at the event
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 10
One for keeps: Chief guests take a selfie during a tour of GNEdufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 10
More than 30 universities are spotlighting over 1,000 programmes at this year’s edition of GNEdufair
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 10
More than 1,300 UAE students attend day 1 of Gulf News Edufair in Dubai
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 10
From left to right: Amanda Fernandes, Manager – Careers and Employability Services, Middlesex University Dubai; Dr Sudhindra Shamanna, Academic President, Manipal; Mehrdad Mohasses, Director, Centre for Teaching and Learning, Amity University; and moderator Varun Jain, Founder CEO UniHawk during a panel discussion on The Future of Work: Job Market Trends and Emerging Career Opportunities on the opening day of GNEdufair in Dubai
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 10
Renuka Atul Nyayadhish, Programme Leader, Software Engineering at University of Bolton, and Abdul Razzak, Manager, Career Services, BITS Pilani during the panel discussion, Tech-driven Future: Programmes that Prepare Students for Careers in the Digital Age
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 10
Parents and students listen to panellists on the opening day of the sixth edition of GNEdufair
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 10
Live music and a chance to perform draw students to Melodica Music & Dance Academy's booth
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 10
Students from Global Indian School Ajman visit GN Edufair in Dubai
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News