Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi has kicked off a series of weekends that will host extreme sporting events to entertain visitors.
The first day of Extreme Weekends welcomed motor cross and car drifting, with participants and professional car drifters and motorcyclists performing adventurous stunts and routines.
The shows are being held at a special customised area behind Al Wathba Market at the festival grounds. Special tracks have been designed based on the highest safety standards and precision to suit the event’s requirements. Visitors can expect a taste of an unforgettable experience, with international stars in these sports joining the performances.
Extreme Weekends will continue for a whole month with its gravity-defying performances every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival features numerous activities for all members of the family, including as well cultural and entertainment shows and installations like the Global Civilisations Pavilions, Memory of the Nation, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Al Forsan International Sports Resort activities, Fun Fair City, and Glow and Flower Garden.
In this year’s edition, the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to prominently feature the Emirati greeting — Hayakum’, which means ‘welcome’ — in a bid to to share the spirit of Emirati hospitality.