Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (CDA) in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the social sector in the emirate, has urged the public non-governmental organisations in the emirate to get licences to ensure smooth operation.

The CDA Abu Dhabi has also announced licensing of Public Interest Associations for conducting social activities in compliance with the prevailing laws and regulations in UAE.

Abu Dhabi has more than 143 institutions, including 91 non-governmental organisations licensed in the emirate.

They include civil society foundation, social clubs, social security funds, public interest and cultural associations, theatre and folk-art association, and professional associations, in addition to social enterprises.

In this context, Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at DCD, stressed the critical role of licensing in safeguarding the rights of Public Interest Associations and non-governmental organisations.

International standards

He also highlighted the importance of organising their operations within the framework of the relevant legislation, policies, and laws, stressing the Department’s dedication to developing and providing its services.

The CDA commitment is aligned with the highest international standards, reflecting the core values and principles of Abu Dhabi society and contributing to the overall improvement of the quality of life for all segments of society.

Al Ameri said: “In the context of seeking to organise social work and supervise the events and activities carried out within this framework, the department actively encourages non-governmental organisations to obtain a license to operate in alignment with relevant legislation and laws. This is done with the aim of facilitating the work of these Public Interest Associations, supporting them in achieving their goals and providing them with the necessary services and requirements.

“Notably, 91 non-governmental organisations have obtained licenses in Abu Dhabi since the start of this service. During the first half of this year, licenses were issued, encompassing nine Public Interest Associations and three Civil Society Foundation serving public benefits and one permit for a civil society organisation, focusing on various domains such as art, culture, volunteer work, empowering youth, caring for people of determination, and integrating them into society.”

He added: “At least 52 inspection visits were organised for non-governmental organisations in 2023, in addition to the attendance and management of 55 annual general meetings in Abu Dhabi.”