Dubai: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality carried out a wide-scale inspection campaign, targeting vehicle repair and maintenance workshops in the Mussafah industrial area.
The aim of the campaign was to raise public awareness about the need to comply with health and other safety requirements.
Officials stressed that all activities and services must be conducted within the boundaries of the facility and should not extend to external areas such as sidewalks and open spaces. Measures must be taken to check environmental pollution, waste removal and maintain the aesthetic and civilized appearance of the city.
Inspectors ensured that several safety requirements were met, including the quality of the flooring, installation of moveable vehicle ramps, disposal of liquid waste and availability of necessary safety measures and training for workers.
The campaign also stressed the importance of adequately storing gas cylinders in designated areas, besides regular servicing of tools and equipment.