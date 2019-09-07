Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Tribunal at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Musanadah, succeeded in ending a collective labour dispute involving 320 workers in record time.

The court moved, in a special bus, to the labour accommodation using ADJD Mobile Court and took all legal procedures from filing claims to issuing of judicial decisions on the dues of each worker separately with speedy enforcement.

The delivery of dues was done without the need for workers to approach the seat of the court. The necessary procedures have also been put in place to transfer the residences of workers at their own election to another company, and provide tickets for workers wishing to return home.

The tribunal, in line with the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the ADJD, affirmed the importance of speedy adjudication to achieve the strategic priority of the Judicial Department of fair and efficient justice.

ADJD praised the rapid response and the high level of cooperation between the concerned authorities, which contributed to ending the suffering of workers in a record time. ADJD has also commended the efforts of the ministry in preparing lists of workers wishing to move to other companies, and lists of workers wishing to return to their home countries, and then book tickets for them at the nearest flight. The department also noted the rapid response of Musanadah to enforce the court judgement, ordering the liquidation of the defendant company’s bank guarantee.