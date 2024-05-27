Abu Dhabi: More than 18 million Egyptian students from over 31,000 schools participate in the Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest reading initiative.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the figures through his official account on X platform.
“Today, beloved Egypt celebrated its participation in the largest reading project in the world. More than 18 million students from over 31,000 schools took part in the Arab Reading Challenge. Our heartfelt greetings go out to Egypt's students, and to Egypt itself—a bastion of culture, Arabism, science, and literature. We extend our deep appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Al Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt for their pivotal role in the success and achievement of this monumental Arab reading initiative,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“We eagerly await the top participants from Egypt to honour them along with their peers from across the Arab world in Dubai. May Allah preserve Egypt, its leadership and people,” he added.