“Today, beloved Egypt celebrated its participation in the largest reading project in the world. More than 18 million students from over 31,000 schools took part in the Arab Reading Challenge. Our heartfelt greetings go out to Egypt's students, and to Egypt itself—a bastion of culture, Arabism, science, and literature. We extend our deep appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Al Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt for their pivotal role in the success and achievement of this monumental Arab reading initiative,” Sheikh Mohammed said.