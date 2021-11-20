Learn about all options as Canada targets to accept over 1 million immigrants until 2023

Dubai: Canada is undeniably the favourite destination for prospective immigrants, and the future looks bright for them as the North American country is aiming to welcome the highest level of immigration in its history – 401,000 immigrants this year, another 411,000 next year, and 421,000 in 2023.

Migration experts and speakers at the three-day Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE), a special face-to-face event dedicated to immigration and citizenship that concluded in Dubai on Saturday, said Canada is “aggressive in attracting immigrants to boost its economy and offset its aging population and low birth rate”.

They noted Canada has one of the world’s oldest populations (around 18 per cent of the population are above 65 years old) and the country only has 1.47 births per woman, one of the lowest birth rates in the world. “Immigrants will play a major role to support Canada’s labour force and economic growth”, migration experts noted.

How to migrate to Canada

According to Clint Khan, director of Y-Axis, one of the largest immigration companies in the world, there are three ways (Federal Government Programmes) to migrate to Canada: Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skills Trades Programme, and Federal Skills Workers Programme.

Getting a Canadian Permanent Visa can lead to acquiring a citizenship and it also has several benefits, including multiple entry, family visa, educational benefits, healthcare benefits, unemployment benefits, and it can be used as a gateway to the USA.

Prospective immigrants will have better chances of entering Canada under the Federal Skills Workers Programme if their occupation is in demand. Candidates are also evaluated base on points based system and level of education.

Start-up Visa

Another option to enter Canada, according to Y-Axis, is to apply for a Start-Up Visa. This programme can allow the candidate to move to Canada in four months. Y-Axis noted the advantages of a Start-up Visa include Direct Permanent Residency (PR), fastest process time frame for PR, a number of provincial options, and having multiple applicants.

The first step to apply for a Start-Up Visa is to pitch an innovative idea to designated Canadian organisations. “Once you get your letter of support, apply for Canadian PR and work permit simultaneously,” a Y-Axis case consultant said.

Y-Axis added: “To qualify for the Start-up Visa Programme, one must meet all four eligibility requirements as well as the admissibility requirements to enter Canada. Eligibility requirements for the Start-up Visa Program include having a qualifying business letter of support from a designated organisation, meet the language requirements, and have enough money to settle and live in Canada before making money from the business.”

According to Y-Axis, they can help in creating a business plan for the business idea; pitch the idea to designated organisations to get a Letter of Support; and also provide assistance with work permit documentation and PR application.

Canadian Express Entry

Dubai-based Bayat Legal Services added Canada has an Express Entry application system that manages the skilled worker candidates for Canada’s three main economic immigration classes.

The Express Entry helps skilled workers attain PR faster. It also grants PR applications from the candidates based on their Express Entry Points consisting of age, education, language skills, work experience, and other factors.

The Canada Express Entry is the swiftest way to attain the Canada Immigration. Everybody can apply with minimum requirements. There is no occupation restriction and processing time is less than six months, noted Bayat Legal Services.

(from left) Dr Rodolfo Rodrigues, Sales Director, Square Asset Management; Rahim Lakhani, President and CEO, Lakahni Group; Saadiya Saadat, Founder and Managing Director, Secondpass Global; Sehrish Burza, Head of sales, Huriya Private; Sam Bayat, Founder and Owner, Bayat Legal Group; and Ahmad Karkaba, International Business Development, Vazir Group, spoke during a session on 'Investment migration: Pathways to secure alternative residency and second passport' on the third and final day of Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition in Dubai on Saturday

Procedure

To apply for the Canadian Express Entry, first express your interest in coming to Canada as a skilled worker by creating an Express Entry profile and providing information about your skills, work experience, language ability, education and any other details.

Once you submit your profile, you will get a score to determine your place in the pool using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Canadian authorities regularly invite top ranking candidates from the Express Entry pool to apply for permanent residence.

The applicant’s profile in the Express Entry pool will be valid for 12 months. Candidates have better chances if they are nominated by a province or territory and are among the top-ranked in the Express Entry pool based on their skills and experience, Bayat Legal Services noted.

Express entry point-grid – here are the selection factors:

1) Age (maximum 12 points)

2) Skilled Work Experience (maximum 15 points)

3) Education (maximum 25 points)

4) Language Skills (maximum 28 points)

5) Arranged Employment in Canada (maximum 10 points)

6) Adaptability (maximum 10 points)

Minimum Requirements

-Federal Skilled Worker Points Grid – 67 out of 100 points

-Skilled work experience

-Language skills (English and/or French)

-English and/or French Language Test

-Educational Credential Assessment Report

-Settlement/Proof of Funds

-Free legal advice