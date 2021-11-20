Dubai: The ability to move and travel more freely are the main reasons why people are considering getting a second passport and becoming dual citizens, said participants at the three-day Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) in Dubai, which concluded successfully on Saturday.
Better opportunities
Egyptian hotelier Mohammed Thabet, 34, said: “I’ve started saving some money because I wanted to someday move to a European country. Yes, it’s cool to have a second passport because I can enjoy life more. I hope to explore the world, meet more people and hopefully land better opportunities.”
Dual citizen
Aya Cheaito, who is Lebanese-Belarusian: “I’m already a dual citizen. Being Belarusian has given me free education. I was also able to get more job opportunities. My Belarusian passport can also get me to more countries than my Lebanese passport.”
Considering the move
James Palmer, 73, who is from Australia, said: “I’m thinking of getting a second passport not only to enjoy the flexibility to travel but to have more and better options where to live. I’m looking at getting a citizenship by investment and I’m considering countries like Portugal as well as Cyprus and Malta.”
Visa-free travel
Hala Alkhaleif, a Syrian-Turkish expat, said: “Being Syrian has helped me find job in Arabic countries. I get free education and free health care. But my Turkish passport is stronger internationally that’s why I use it when I’m traveling as I can go to 100-plus countries visa-free.
Looking West
Indian national Jithesh Jeevan, 35, said: “I want to apply for a second passport and maybe eventually migrate to US or Canada. It is always good to have better opportunities not only for myself but also for my family. I also want to pursue higher education in either US or Canada.”