The new bundles are being promoted as great value for money with over 30 per cent discount on a night to remember.

The Wonder Bundle for Kids is perfect for children aged three to six. The little ones will take a fun-filled journey to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, 4D moving theatre and the Amazing Mirror Maze. They will then hop over to the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone and finish the evening with five kid-friendly rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Price? Dh140 per child.

The Wonder Bundle for Thrill Seekers is ideal for adrenaline junkies. The evening will kick-start with a visit to the Middle East’s first-ever water-based stunt show, Harbour Force – featuring a giant jet ski and fly-board pool, a 75ft (23m) high dive tower, jet-ski fire-jumps, double fly-board action stunts, the now famous record-breaking LED cars and much more. Then it’s off to the strangest adventure in town with the brand new Chamber of Horrors at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Round off the night with electrifying rides at Carnaval like Transylvania Towers, Manila Mayhem, Global Burj, London Loop rollercoaster and more. Price: Dh165 per person.

If you’re travelling as a family, Global Village has designed a Wonder Bundle that suits all ages. Family rides at Carnaval include the 60-metre high Festival Wheel, Transylvania Tower, Caribbean Ship and more. Then there’s the choice between the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone or the Harbour Force Stunt Show, followed by the oddest experience ever at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

All bundles include an all-inclusive trip to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. The Odditorium is an enlightening journey around the world through seven galleries of the world’s weirdest and wackiest oddities. The 4D Moving Theatre starring the Monster family will have everyone hanging at the edge of their seats. The Marvellous Mirror Maze boasts over 100 mirrors, LED lighting, and digital sound upgraded with immersive water and Augmented Reality (AR) features and is a dream picture opportunity.