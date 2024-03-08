As the UAE steadfastly champions gender equality and women's empowerment, Gulf News Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 stands out as a timely celebration of women's achievements across diverse sectors, underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to fostering an empowering and equitable society.

Taking place on International Women's Day at Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, the forum serves as a poignant tribute to women leaders who not only drive the UAE's growth narrative but also empower fellow women to dream big and flourish with creativity, inclusivity, and a shared vision for bringing about positive changes at local, regional, and global levels.

Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 When: March 8, 2024; 3pm – 7:30pm

Where: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road



“Events like the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 not only reinforce the UAE’s commitment towards supporting women in leadership positions but also play a crucial role in cultivating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General, Free Zone Authority of Ajman.

“By providing opportunities for like-minded women to interact and share experiences, this event contributes to the growth and diversification of women-led businesses, fostering a more equitable and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape,” he adds.

Under the theme ‘Embracing Inclusivity and Diversity,’ the forum brings together aspiring and established female leaders to explore various aspects of leadership. Created in partnership with Being She, a UAE-based women's organisation committed to advancing women's empowerment, the forum aims to inspire, empower, and equip women from diverse backgrounds with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to drive change.

“On International Women's Day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women, past and present. But it's not just a day of reflection; it's a call to action,” says Ghada Sawalmah, Chief Executive Officer, Gargash Hospital.

“Imagine a room filled with the collective energy of exceptional women, each with a story to tell, a vision to share, and a fire in their hearts. They showcase the untapped potential that lies within each woman, proving that leadership has no gender,” Sawalmah explains, adding, “The impact goes beyond the walls of the event. This ripples outwards, inspiring young girls to dream bigger, challenging biases, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.”

The seminar agenda is designed to bring the voices of women leaders to the forefront, demonstrating how they lead the way in making a difference in their fields, turning challenges into opportunities along the way. Among the key topics highlighted are strategies for success in the boardroom; the experiences and challenges faced by women CEOs; inspiring journeys of women entrepreneurs; and the ways in which women influencers leverage social platforms to bring about positive transformations.

“Gatherings like the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 provide unparalleled support for women aiming for or currently in leadership positions. This environment fosters growth and confidence, while breaking the barriers and making leadership roles more accessible and achievable for women across industries,” says Matthias Sziraczki, Founder & CEO, Zen Warriors Alliance, the title sponsor of the event.

“Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 not only inspires women to aim higher but also educates all participants on the importance of diversity in leadership, thereby paving the way for a more equitable future,” adds Sziraczki.

Meet the event sponsors

The title sponsor of the event is Zen Warriors Alliance, platinum sponsor is Gargash Hospital, gold sponsors are Ajman Media City Free Zone and Ajman Free Zone. Creative Zone, Veloche, Athena, Holistic Healing Centre, Drehomes Real Estate, British Orchard, Woman Earth Foundation and Unlocked Studio are the support partners, while Fairmont Dubai is the venue partner. The fragrance partner is Swiss Arabian and flower partner is Arpan.