Abu Dhabi: Two sisters, separated by fate for three decades, were reunited in the UAE, thanks to the Fujairah Police.

The reunion came after the younger sister travelled from Egypt and recounted her tale to the police to help them find her sister.

According to the police, the elder sister was married to a UAE national. The younger sibling and their mother had visited the married couple once in the UAE and returned to Egypt. But soon after, their father passed away, and the mother and the sister moved to another city in Egypt.

The elder sister shared that five years after her marriage, she travelled with her husband to Egypt to visit her family, only to find their home abandoned and no one able to provide a new address. Heartbroken, she returned to the UAE, losing hope of finding her family again.

Many years later, the younger sister came to the UAE, determined to find her sibling by tracing her husband’s name. She went straight from the airport to the Dibba Police Station in Fujairah, where she shared her story. Within minutes, Dibba Police Station staff retrieved her sister’s husband’s information, reuniting the sisters after almost 30 years.

Expressing their gratitude to the Fujairah Police, the younger sister acknowledged that her trust in the UAE’s law enforcement had guided her to seek help.