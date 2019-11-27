Parking will be free in Dubai from December 1 to 3 Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Parking will be free in Dubai from December 1 to 3 during holidays to mark the Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day.

However, do note that there will be no free parking on Saturday, November 30, according to statement issued by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday.

The authority has set new timings for its services during 48th UAE National Day holidays.

The new timings cover the services of customers happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, driving schools and testing and registration centres.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Sunday December 1 to Tuesday 3 December, and resume duty on Wednesday December 4. The smart centre at RTA’s Head Office, Umm Al Ramool, will remain open 24/7 during the holiday period.

Paid Parking Zones

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free to use from Sunday 1 December to Tuesday 3 December, and fees will be reinstated on Wednesday 4 December.

Dubai Metro and Tram

From December 1 to December 2, the Red Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am (of the following day). The Green Line will start service at 5:30am and continue up to 1am (of the following day). The tram will be in service from 6am to 1am (of the following day).

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

At main stations, such as Gold Souq, buses will start service from 4:25am to 00:29am (past midnight), and at Ghubaiba from 4:14am to 12:58am (past midnight). At subsidiary stations, buses will operate at Satwa Station from 4:45am to 11:03pm, except for C01, which will be running around-the-clock. At Al Qusais, the bus service timing will be from 4:31am to 12:08am (past midnight), at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:05am to 11:35pm, and at Jebel Ali Station from 4:58am to 11:30pm.

Metro Link Buses

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat Stations will be in service from 5:00am to 1:10am (of the following day).

Marine Transport

From Friday 29 November to Tuesday 3 December, marine transport means will operate as follows: