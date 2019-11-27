His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Also in this package UAE president pardons 662 prisoners ahead of 48th National Day

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 674 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners from Dubai’s correctional facilities on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.