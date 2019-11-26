President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 662 prisoners - serving various sentences - ahead of the UAE's 48th National Day.

Shaikh Khalifa also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The pardon comes within the framework of keenness of the UAE President to give the prisoners a chance to start a new life, and alleviate the suffering of their families.

Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 103 prisoners on the same occasion.

The move will see the release of the prisoners, serving various sentences, from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from the Emirate of Ajman. The prisoners are selected based on factors that make them eligible for release and good conduct.

The decision reflects Shaikh Humaid’s interest in bringing happiness and hope to the pardoned prisoners and their families.